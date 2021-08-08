Atwell, who took an in-person course, says it was invaluable. Not only did she learn how to administer CPR and use an AED, but she also learned to recognize the signs of a stroke or heart attack and ask people what medications they take. “The instructor showed us everything from how to respond to an accident to aid a choking child,” she says. “The more you can mimic a real-life situation, the better. That practical side of the course helped me feel prepared and confident in myself until professional help arrives.”