Now, after recently completing the American Heart Association’s Heartsaver First Aid CPR AED course, she feels more confident in her ability to render aid until help arrives.
Atwell says the impetus to finally enroll in a course came from her desire to help her loved ones. “Many members of my family, including my grandmother, are in their 90s. What better way to help them than with this knowledge?”
More often than not, those who take a basic lifesaving class use those skills on friends or family rather than a stranger, says Janet Schulte, the certification coordinator teaching lifesaving techniques to students, faculty and staff at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo.
For me, the motivation to become recertified was the never-ending trauma I’ve seen on the news over the past few years — from floods, fires, heat waves, condo collapses, shootings, riots and more — and the sense that our first responders must be stretched thin. I don’t think I’m alone. During the organization’s 2020 fiscal year, which included several pandemic months, more than 2.1 million people enrolled in the American Red Cross’s first aid, CPR and automated external defibrillator (AED) courses, which was less of a drop than expected from the previous, non-pandemic year.
Another reason to take a course: It can make a real difference. According to the American Heart Association, about 90 percent of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests die. CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival. About 57 percent of victims who receive a shock from an AED administered by a bystander before emergency help arrives are more likely to survive. Still, not enough of us know what to do.
Why aren’t we lining up to get trained — or recertified? Perhaps it seems too tedious or complicated; as recently as a decade ago, most students in a basic first-aid course spent six to eight hours in a classroom watching repetitive videos and trying to memorize a litany of different CPR counts and techniques for adults, children and infants, as well as learning how to take a pulse and contemplating whether we really wanted to give mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to a stranger.
For many of us, it was confusing and overwhelming, says Schulte, who has been an American Heart Association volunteer for 40 years. Today’s curriculum has been shortened and simplified, Schulte says, making it easier for a layperson to perform certain skills.
“The science has shown us that we can standardize CPR to 30 compressions and two breaths, regardless of the victim’s age,” she says. “Instead of spending a large portion of class learning how to check someone’s pulse, which can be hard to learn, you now check their breathing.” And with the Internet, if you choose, you can work at your own pace by watching videos and reading course materials, then spend time with an instructor for an in-person skills assessment and test.
Hybrid training is more convenient and was a popular option during the worst stages of the pandemic. But the experts I spoke with encourage full in-person training, which takes about four to six hours for first aid, CPR and AED instruction. “Even if you know what to do, having the confidence to do it in an actual situation is key,” says David Markenson, chief medical officer for American Red Cross Training Services. “That confidence comes with taking a course.”
Dave Moschner, owner of CPR Colorado, a private company that provides CPR and first-aid training to the general public and businesses, agrees. “The difference between online and in-person is huge, because you learn from hands-on practice and other people’s questions,” he says. “One of my goals is to teach why we do certain things, not just the numbers. For example, you need that personal instruction to understand that you aren’t going to hurt a person doing CPR. You may break a rib or two during chest compressions, but you can’t make a dead person worse.”
According to Markenson, although current first-aid classes still teach general principles, they now focus on students as the true first responders for family, friends or co-workers. “We teach what you can do to make a difference before EMS arrives. Then, we provide reference materials you can look up when time permits for non-life-threatening situations, such as minor cuts or burns. We reinforce calling 911 for help, because you want EMS coming, and, in the meantime, that 911 operator is trained to coach you on what to do.”
In addition, you may have to give care longer than you might anticipate while you wait for a rescue team to arrive, and every second counts, says Moschner, a retired firefighter and medic. “I tell all my students that EMS may not show up immediately. Other emergency calls, weather or traffic could all cause a delay,” he says. “That’s why basic knowledge is so important. There are things you can do to save a life.”
One of the most intimidating — yet easiest — pieces of equipment to use is the automated external defibrillator. “It’s idiot-proof. You take it off the wall, turn it on, and the machine actually talks you through the process,” Moschner says. “But the key to success is early access and rapid placement. You don’t want to be afraid of them.”
Atwell, who took an in-person course, says it was invaluable. Not only did she learn how to administer CPR and use an AED, but she also learned to recognize the signs of a stroke or heart attack and ask people what medications they take. “The instructor showed us everything from how to respond to an accident to aid a choking child,” she says. “The more you can mimic a real-life situation, the better. That practical side of the course helped me feel prepared and confident in myself until professional help arrives.”
Finding a class is as easy as conducting an online search. Decide in advance what you want to learn: CPR only or CPR/AED plus first aid. The first-aid component covers how to recognize and deal with choking, breathing emergencies, seizures, stroke, burns, external bleeding and other injuries and illnesses. A variety of courses are available through the American Red Cross or the American Heart Association.
Accredited private companies, such as CPR Colorado, are another option. If you opt for an independent facility, call and ask what curriculum it’s following. The answer should be the latest American Heart Association, Red Cross and/or Emergency Cardiovascular Care (ECC) guidelines, currently from 2020. Will there be an in-person skills session? Is there an office you can call to ask questions if you don’t understand a specific part of the course?
Avoid any training that gives you a card for watching a video. “Many online courses say they are AHA/ECC compliant and will issue cards for $14 to $20, but they really are not truly compliant,” Moschner says. “The AHA/ECC guideline requires ‘hands-on’ skills.”
Courses vary in price based on location and scope, typically from $50 to $125 per person. Independent operators may be a bit more budget-friendly, and some offer group discounts. Certification is valid for two years.
Even if you haven’t received formal training, the free American Red Cross First Aid app offers instant guidance about how to perform CPR, use an AED, control bleeding and execute other skills. Or you can activate Red Cross Skills for Alexa-enabled devices to learn what to do during a variety of first-aid scenarios, including those requiring CPR.
For Atwell, who also is her church’s choir director but didn’t know until recently where the building’s AED devices were or how to operate them, certification brings peace of mind. “Hopefully, I never have to use my training,” she says, “but if I do, I’m prepared.”
Laura Daily specializes in consumer advocacy and travel strategies. Find her at dailywriter.net.