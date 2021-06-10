While national food security programs are in place to help Americans access safe, nutritious and enjoyable foods, there’s a gap. The “nutritious” part often gets left behind, since programs may focus on providing an appropriate amount food or calories rather than ensuring the food is nutrient-dense. For example, a school breakfast program could offer nourishing, fiber-filled whole grain bread, cheese and fruit as a mini meal, but many offer juice and a muffin instead. Both meals may contain the same number of calories, but the latter option is loaded with sugar.