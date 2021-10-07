There are some theories that pandemic-related factors, including being infected with the coronavirus, could contribute to frozen shoulder. Researchers in Italy, for instance, studied 12 people who “reported shoulder stiffness and pain arising after COVID-19, with no apparent cause,” according to a paper published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery. The researchers suggested that “both direct and indirect effects” of having covid-19 may be involved in the development of frozen shoulder, with possible links to inflammation caused by the infection. They also noted that the condition could be the result of “the sedentary lifestyle forced on these patients by this disease.”