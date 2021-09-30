“My body doesn’t want me to strap it in for fashion’s sake or because culture says I should. Nope. No more,” says Chapman, 51, a life coach who lives in Colorado. She spent decades performing in theater productions and would wear a bra again for such a purpose, she said; it would keep her breasts from bouncing, which is painful over time. But she believes bras ought to be “relegated to the land of the jockstrap,” and used for exercise only. She hopes that, post-coronavirus pandemic, “free-flying breasts is the norm, not the exception.”