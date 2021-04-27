Ventilation is also important for indoor pools, Gebo said, though she and other experts noted that swimming laps can be a fairly low-risk activity. “Nothing can live in chlorine, including the virus,” said Gandhi. Still, you should try to keep your distance from others and stay masked when you’re not swimming, Gebo said. “In a pool, you can be pretty far away from another person assuming you’re not Michael Phelps swimming and lapping somebody.”