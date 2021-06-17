Be specific about what you’re experiencing. When describing a particular symptom, be sure to tell your doctor how it feels, when it started, what makes it better or worse and how it’s affecting or interfering with your life, said Donna Zulman, an assistant professor of primary care and population health at the Stanford University School of Medicine. Don’t limit your report to physical symptoms: In recent months, “many people have experienced mental health symptoms such as depression and anxiety and some are reluctant to bring those up,” Zulman noted. Your physician wants to help you so it’s best to engage in full disclosure, especially because “these are issues that affect other aspects of your health,” she said.