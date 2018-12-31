As 2018 draws to a close, we’ve gathered our 10 most-read Wellness articles published this year, listed below. Looking forward to 2019, here are some top nutrition and fitness trends to watch out for. And if you’re considering making a resolution, read this story before you do.

Happy reading, and happy 2019!

No. 1: The fat-burning heart-rate zone is a myth: How exercise and weight loss really work

No. 2: Want to live a longer life? Research says you should do these five things.

No. 3: Calories and macros and BMI don’t count. Here are the numbers that really matter.

No. 4: Why you’re still hungry: 6 obstacles to healthy eating

No. 5: You don’t need HIIT to get fit. Try this instead.

No. 6: Cutting carbs could lead to premature death, if you replace them with the wrong things

No. 7: Plastic straws aren’t just bad for the environment — they can be bad for your body

No. 8: Why you should stop trying to lose weight

No. 9: Many intermittent fasters skip breakfast. Here’s why that’s not a good idea.

No. 10: These skeptics are using science to fight a wave of bad nutrition advice on the Internet