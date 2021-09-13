Winicki, the Portland retiree, said training is important, too. Recently, she promised her 12-year-old neighbor a fun outing if he could explain the high-tech dashboard of her new car. At first, he operated the controls at warp speed, expecting her to learn by watching. “Kids know the systems so well,” she said, “they don’t need their hands on the technology to understand.” But he wasn’t teaching another kid. “Let me do it!” she told him. He adapted his style. Then she guided the vehicle to the nearest ice cream parlor, where they enjoyed their reward.