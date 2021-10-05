Hollow holds. Ward agrees that “unsexy” moves are a vital part of mastering the pull-up. To increase your ability to maintain full-body tension during the movement, he suggests adding hollow holds to your routine: Lie on your back and lift your straightened legs about six inches off the ground. Then, raise your arms overhead, keeping them about six inches off the ground. Hold this position, focusing on driving your lower back into the floor. “Think about doing a plank but laying on your back,” he says. Do five 10-to-20-second holds, and repeat for three sets, two or three times a week.