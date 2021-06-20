“The best way to think about post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, or PIH, is that anyone with skin of color will get it. There is no way to avoid it,” said Hope Mitchell, a dermatologist based in Perrysburg, Ohio. The depth or thickness of the hyperpigmentation or the darkness of the hyperpigmentation, she said, is going to depend on the inflammation. “So, if you compare two people with similar skin tones that have been bitten by an insect, the one that did the most scratching and rubbing is going to have subsequent darker hyperpigmentation, than the one that just left it alone.”