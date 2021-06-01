And, Haft said, you can even do some exercises that don’t require jumping, such as the side swing often associated with boxing. In the side swing, the rope swings to one side of your body, then comes back around and goes to the other side. “If you do that at a really fast rate, it’s an awesome cardio workout with zero impact, because you're not leaving the ground.” Though it can be boring, Haft said, “even a minute of that would be pretty challenging.”