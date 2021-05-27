If you’re comparing yourself to others. You should also consider hiding likes if you’re focusing too much on how other people’s posts are performing. If you regularly scroll through your feed and think other people are better than you in some way, take a break from seeing the number of likes on those posts. “Looking at those images and seeing that these things you want are being rewarded with a lot of likes” can cause anxiety and may lower your mood and self-esteem, Choukas-Bradley said.