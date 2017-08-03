Baseball

Players: Leesburg Brewers men’s senior baseball league seeks players. Games are played weeknights, primarily in Loudoun and Fairfax counties. Email bwsmithva@aol.com or call 703-509-7208.

Players: Middleburg Red Sox, a men’s 22-and-older league that is part of the Men’s Senior Baseball League, seeks players for a competitive league. Games are played in Loudoun and Fairfax counties. Call 571-233-9978 or email tedandede@aol.

Basketball

Players: Dulles Youth Basketball is registering children in grades K-3. $125 per child. Call Kim or Kevin Prince at 703-629-4746 or go to ashburnathleticassociation.com.

Football

Coaches: Ida Lee’s Leesburg NFL flag football league seek coaches. Contact Andrew Kim at 703-771-2778 or akim@leesburgva.gov. To register your team, fill out the form at idalee.org.

Soccer

Players: Southwestern Youth Association is registering players in age groups U4-U19. Go to syasoccer.org.

Volleyball

Players: i9 Sports of Loudoun County offers a skills clinic for girls in grades 2-8. Go to i9sports.com.

Lessons: Coach Steve Beach Clinics offer training and clinics on evenings and weekends for boys and girls ages 13-18. 704-597-6462 or steveo2286@gmail.com.

Miscellaneous

Senior Olympics: Registration for the 35th-anniversary edition of the Northern Virginia Senior Olympics is underway until Sept. 2. Participants must be at least 50 as of Dec. 31. The games will begin Sept. 9 and run through Sept. 20. Basic registration is $13, plus $1 for each event. Call 703-403-5360 or email nvso.us. Volunteers are also needed for the games; email rsvp@volunteerfairfax.org.

Fall sports: i9 Sports is registering players for fall sports, which include flag football, soccer, T-ball, basketball and volleyball. The deadline for registration is Aug 13. The first day of the season is Sept. 9. Information: 19sports.com.

Polo: Arena Polo will have matches Saturday evenings through August. Take a picnic and blanket. Morven Park International Equestrian Center, 41580 Sunday Morning Lane, Leesburg. 703-777-2414 or morvenparkpolo.org. $40.

Water polo: Naval Academy Aquatic Club water polo is accepting applications, age 7 through high school. The program is at the Claude Moore Recreation Center in Sterling. Email Coach Alex at alekli2002@yahoo.com.

