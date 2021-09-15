Sara Baer-Sinnott, president of Oldways, the nutrition nonprofit that introduced the Mediterranean Diet Pyramid to Americans in the early 1990s, says the Mediterranean diet can easily be re-created with foods that aren’t from the Mediterranean region. For example, you can replace staples such as tomatoes, chickpeas and whole wheat with different vegetables, beans and grains to compose an equally nutritious diet. What matters most is choosing a variety of foods that will provide your body with the nutrients it needs for optimal health, and cutting back on highly processed foods.