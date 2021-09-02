Even people who have conditioned their feet to the stresses of barefoot running, such as professional runner Lopez Lomong, who didn’t wear shoes until he immigrated to the United States at age 16, believe that you can benefit from wearing a more structured shoe. Though he values the foot strength he gained from walking and running barefoot, “I do not believe that a 14-plus year professional career would have been possible without the support of shoes on paved roads and through the thousands of miles of training in a season,” Lomong says.