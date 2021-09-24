Dodgen-Magee said that for some people, intense responses are more satisfying than positive responses. If a provocative post is causing waves on social media, more people will engage with it, causing the algorithm to interpret that as interest in the post, circulating it further, and reinforcing people’s desire to push for that kind of extremity again. “When this behavior is encouraged, we’ll do what we can to get the intensity of that response rather than seeking pro-social responses,” Dodgen-Magee said. So, for some people, posting something on Twitter with which 700 people disagree might be preferable to posting something that only 10 people like. But while this behavior is common on social media, Dodgen-Magee points out that it isn’t exactly healthy.