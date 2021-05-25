Make sure to harness the power of real life and virtual social support. If you have embraced your gray hair but find that your social circle is judging you, seek out people with a mind-set similar to yours, such as the group Silver Sisters. If, on the other hand, your friends and family are not supportive of your focus on getting back to the way you looked and felt before the pandemic, find encouragement elsewhere. “When we are a part of a group that shares our goals, we are much more likely to achieve them,” Milkman said.