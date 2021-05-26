Your gastrointestinal (GI) tract “only has a limited amount of ways to express its displeasure,” Staller said: Nausea, vomiting, a “sour stomach” or indigestion, pain and bowel symptoms. It can be challenging for laypeople as well as doctors to figure out what’s causing symptoms, and it’s common to confuse another gastrointestinal malady, such as indigestion, with ulcers, he said. The vast majority of patients with indigestion that Staller performs endoscopies on, “don’t have an ulcer when we look,” he added.