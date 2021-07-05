According to Robert Donatelli, a Las Vegas-based physical therapist whose patients include professional athletes, Olympians and older adults with neurological impairments, balance largely depends on three factors: vestibular performance, or the functioning of the structures in the inner ear that give your brain information about your position; vision; and proprioception, a.k.a. kinesthesia, or your body’s ability to sense where your limbs are in space and how much force they’ll need to generate for a given movement. If you challenge any one of these systems — by standing on an unsteady surface, for example, or closing your eyes or moving your limbs — “it will make the others work harder,” Donatelli says.