Studies examining the use of warning labels that alert viewers to doctored images, including those focused on young people, have not been encouraging. Researchers in Austria worked with adolescents to develop a disclaimer for photos, then tested the effect of the disclaimer on another small group of similarly aged participants. They concluded that the method is “a rather unsuccessful way of disclosing the lack of realism of media images” for tweens and teens, according to results published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Children and Media.