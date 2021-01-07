Here’s what you need to know about the mental and physical impacts of seeing distressing content and why experts often advise taking a break from the news and social media.

Physiologically, disturbing images can trigger a stress response, prompting your internal “alarm system” to be activated, said Lynn Bufka, a senior director at the American Psychological Association.

“When you see something and experience something that’s stressful and scary and your body starts to respond that’s also a signal to your brain,” said Bufka, who specializes in anxiety and stress. A “cascade of hormones,” including adrenaline and cortisol, releases to activate the body, prompting an increase in your heart rate, blood pressure and breathing rate.

Known as the “fight-or-flight” response, the reaction is a survival mechanism that helps people and mammals react quickly when they are in danger.

“Strong emotions are helpful to us because they motivate us and orient us to act,” Bufka said. But in situations such as viewing violent images from the safety of our homes, most of us can’t act.

“Watching something on TV from 10 miles away, from hundreds of miles away, doesn’t necessarily give us a way to effectively respond,” she said, noting that reactions to photos and videos from the Capitol could be particularly intense depending on a person’s individual experiences or history of trauma. “So then you’re sort of in this state of high arousal in the body, adrenaline potentially pumping, or you may be shut down emotionally because what you’re seeing is very overwhelming, all of which are states that are hard to be in.”

Several studies have documented the negative effects of frequent exposure to violent media. A 2013 study of a national sampling of Americans found that early exposure to television related to the events of 9/11 and the Iraq War, as well as how often war images were seen, predicted increased post-traumatic stress symptoms and health ailments up to several years after the terrorist attack. The findings suggested that viewing graphic media images may cause physical and psychological effects that would typically require direct trauma exposure, researchers wrote.

In other words, “You don’t have to be there,” said Thea Gallagher, clinic director at the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for the Treatment and Study of Anxiety, who was not part of the research. “You can still be traumatized by watching things, hearing about them.”

And constantly looking at images like those that were captured at the Capitol on Wednesday can exacerbate anxiety and fear or leave you feeling numb to the content, Gallagher said. She added that you can experience sensations related to panic, such as increased heart rate or chest tightness and feeling like you can’t breathe.

People also may struggle with concentration or difficulties with sleep, causing confusion and exhaustion, said Jeffrey Geller, president of the American Psychiatric Association. These effects are likely to be only worsened by prolonged exposure to the triggering media, Geller said.

“Immersing yourself in news coverage and social media means exposing yourself to the same information again and again and again,” he said. “You’re not becoming more informed. You’re basically becoming more stressed.”

Gallagher agrees. While it’s important “to be aware and not to turn a blind eye to real things that are happening in the world,” she said, “I do think it reaches a critical mass.”

She noted that children and adolescents are especially vulnerable to the effects of being exposed to violence. “Because they don’t have the broad worldview or self-soothing skills, it can feel extremely overwhelming,” she said.

The attempted insurrection at the Capitol building follows months of other distressing events related to the coronavirus pandemic and social unrest over racial injustice. Experts warned that prolonged, elevated levels of stress may have long-term mental and physical consequences. People can develop anxiety and depression disorders or serious health conditions like heart problems and cancer.

This is why it’s important to take steps to lessen anxiety. In addition to limiting news and social media consumption, Geller suggested eating healthfully, getting exercise and practicing self-soothing techniques such as meditation and yoga.

Taking a break from stressful content helps by giving your body and mind time to come down from a heightened state, Bufka said. “So long as a stressor is still present, we can still be responding to it.”

Instead, Bufka recommended finding an enjoyable distraction, such as doing a jigsaw puzzle or spending time with a pet. A recent study found that looking at images of flowers reduced negative emotions and helped lower elevated blood pressure and cortisol levels, according to results published in August in the Journal of Environmental Psychology.

Turning off the news also can allow people to exercise some much-needed control when they feel as though they have none, she said, which “helps us to feel less anxious about the world around us, about what’s happening, where things are headed.”