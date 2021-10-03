Acupuncture past and present
Acupuncture is a treatment that stimulates various body points by penetrating the skin with thin metal needles. The approach draws on more than 2,000 years of traditional Chinese medicine, and it was adopted — and adapted — in Japan, Korea and other Asian countries.
In traditional Chinese medicine, ailments are described in terms of an excess of or deficiency in yin or yang, opposite forces that ideally balance each other. Energy, or qi (pronounced “chee” in Chinese), flows through the meridians or pathways of the body, which connect via acupuncture points that relate to internal organs. Acupuncture’s specialized needle placements restore the balance of yin and yang by reducing disruptions along the meridians, improving the flow of qi and promoting healing.
Western medical practitioners, who once viewed acupuncture with skepticism, have started embracing the practice, though they usually attribute its power to stimulation of the body’s own healing processes rather than to the flow of energy in the body.
Like many alternative medical procedures, acupuncture is also subject to trends, which include acupuncture facials; deep or dry acupuncture (which typically seeks to stimulate muscles by attaching needles to a device that generates low electric currents); and community acupuncture (where several patients receive simultaneous treatment).
What research says
Although the medical community largely recognizes acupuncture as a treatment to alleviate pain and treat a range of symptoms and diseases, findings from clinical studies aimed at measuring its effectiveness are inconclusive. Many skeptics argue that benefits probably derive from a placebo effect.
The vast majority of people who undergo acupuncture treatments believe them to be effective. Various surveys of acupuncture patients — including those by Consumers’ Checkbook — report high efficacy rates and overwhelmingly favorable feedback on practitioners. In Checkbook’s surveys, acupuncturists are recommended about 93 percent of the time, which is comparable to the average ratings we get for massage therapists, physical therapists and physicians.
Western medicine proposes several theories about why the practice might lessen pain, which is the most common reason patients undergo acupuncture. One premise: It releases the body’s own painkillers, or endorphins. This theory is supported by research that indicates that needle insertion prompts the flow of adenosine, a chemical that reduces inflammation. Another hypothesis, the gate control theory of pain, argues that the body shuts down pain receptors in response to acupuncture’s needling.
But it’s difficult to test what’s happening. In double-blind studies, the gold standard for testing effectiveness of drugs or treatments, neither participants nor experimenters know which group is getting which treatment. Typically, one group receives the conventional drug or treatment while another group receives a placebo. The problem is that there are no good placebo substitutes for acupuncture; when testers use sham needles, patients typically know they aren’t really being poked.
Another problem in assessing acupuncture (and many other medical treatments) is that ailments often simply resolve themselves. Back pain, Bell’s palsy or insomnia may go away during a course of acupuncture treatment, but these problems might also have healed or disappeared without acupuncture — or medication or surgery.
The National Institutes of Health’s website concludes: “The effects of acupuncture on the brain and body and how best to measure them are only beginning to be understood. Current evidence suggests that many factors—like expectation and belief—that are unrelated to acupuncture needling may play important roles in the beneficial effects of acupuncture on pain.”
Acupuncture and health-care policy
Although acupuncture is mostly accepted by health-care providers and insurance companies as a legitimate medical treatment, there’s not complete agreement. For example, in 2016, the United Kingdom’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence reversed some of its recommendations to the National Health Service for using acupuncture to treat low back pain.
Many U.S. health-care providers see acupuncture as a possible tool to battle the country’s opioid epidemic, which was partly brought about by increased but legal prescriptions of painkillers.
In 2017, the American College of Physicians released a recommendation to use acupuncture as one of the first treatments for low back pain, and the Joint Commission, an independent nonprofit that accredits health-care organizations and programs, includes acupuncture as one of several non-pharmacologic and non-opioid strategies for managing pain.
A study published in a 2016 issue of the American Journal of Emergency Medicine found that acupuncture was a better alternative than morphine for acute pain: 92 percent of patients receiving acupuncture reported a reduction in pain, while 78 percent of the group that received morphine experienced a reduction. In addition, acupuncture — unlike morphine — led to no unpleasant side effects and has no risk of addiction.
Unlike many medical treatments and drugs, there’s little harm in trying acupuncture. When properly performed, it involves very few risks and virtually no negative side effects. As the National Institutes of Health’s “Consensus Statement” argued decades ago, when acupuncture started to become more widespread in the United States:
“One of the advantages of acupuncture is that the incidence of adverse effects is substantially lower than that of many drugs or other accepted medical procedures used for the same conditions. As an example, musculoskeletal conditions, such as fibromyalgia, myofascial pain, and tennis elbow, or epicondylitis, are conditions for which acupuncture may be beneficial. These painful conditions are often treated with, among other things, anti-inflammatory medications (aspirin, ibuprofen, etc.) or with steroid injections. Both medical interventions have a potential for deleterious side effects but are still widely used and are considered acceptable treatments. The evidence supporting these therapies is no better than that for acupuncture.”
Choosing an acupuncturist
If the acupuncturist is a physician, look for certification by the American Board of Medical Acupuncture (ABMA), which means that person: is a medical school graduate; has finished at least 300 hours of acupuncture education in an ABMA-approved education program; has passed an exam; and has completed at least two years of medical acupuncture clinical experience with a case history of no less than 500 medical acupuncture treatments. Alternatively, consider a physician who is a member of the American Academy of Medical Acupuncture, which means that person has completed at least 220 hours of formal acupuncture training.
If the acupuncturist is not a physician, check for certification by the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (NCCAOM), which means that person has earned a three-year master’s degree or a combination of an apprenticeship with at least two academic years of formal education. The apprenticeship route requires at least 500 treatments within the past five years or 5,000 for a career. There’s also an exam. NCCAOM-certified acupuncturists can add “Dipl. Ac.” after their names.
Talk with friends about their acupuncture experiences. At Checkbook.org, you’ll find reviews from area patients we surveyed. (Until Nov. 5, Washington Post readers can access Checkbook’s ratings of local acupuncturists free of charge via Checkbook.org/WashingtonPost/Acupuncture.)
You might also get recommendations from your doctor.
Contact the acupuncturists you are considering and ask:
- Who at the practice performs acupuncture? If you are talking with the office of a physician or chiropractor, don’t simply assume that your acupuncture treatment will be performed by the physician or chiropractor.
- How long has the acupuncturist been in practice?
- What training, licensing and certifications does the acupuncturist have?
- Does the acupuncturist have experience treating your type of condition or problem? If so, what is the typical course of treatment? How many treatments are needed, and how often?
- What techniques does the acupuncturist use? Some acupuncturists use a wide range of complementary techniques, such as tui na massage, moxibustion and cupping; others use just one approach.
- Is the treatment covered by your health insurance plan? Do you need a referral from your physician?
- How much will it cost?
Because there are many qualified acupuncturists, and because other consumers tend to be especially satisfied with them, pay attention to prices. Checkbook’s undercover shoppers called a sample of area acupuncturists for their fees for private treatment of arthritic knee pain. They were quoted prices ranging from $60 to $400 or more for an initial private session. Prices for community acupuncture were typically far lower, ranging from $25 to $65 for an initial session among practices who offered it.
Kevin Brasler is executive editor of Washington Consumers' Checkbook magazine and Checkbook.org