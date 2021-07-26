One concern was raised by Mitchell, who warned that flat warts can look like acne and would worsen if treated with a pimple patch. “If you put a pimple patch on top of warts, you are providing a moist environment, which can cause more warts to crop up,” she said. “If you have these all over your face or on your trunk and you’re not sure of the diagnosis, or, if they are still persisting, it’s time to see a dermatologist.”