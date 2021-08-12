Her research shows that processed and red meat are associated with increased heart disease risk, but poultry is not. For meat eaters, red meat should be cut to twice a week rather than daily, because there’s a 25 percent increase in coronary heart disease (CHD) incidence for each additional 100 grams a day of meat. Fish is recommended a few times per week as a replacement. Regarding processed meat (hot dogs, ham, sausage, etc.), just 50 grams a day is associated with up to 44 percent increase in CHD incidence, so it should not be a dietary staple.