Be aware of the “procrasticlearing” trap. Often, procrastinators are struck with the urge to tidy their space before they start working on a task — as in, “Oh, I can’t possibly focus until I clean up my office,” Rubin said. It’s one thing to spend 15 minutes straightening up the immediate area where you’re working. “But if I’m like, I need to go through all those shelves back there and alphabetize my books and dust them and maybe paint the bookshelves,” she said, you might be “procrasticlearing.” One way to know for sure is if, the moment the task you were cleaning ahead of is completed, all desire to tidy and organize vanishes. Being mindful of this tendency can help prevent it from inhaling half your day.