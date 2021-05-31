Figure out your most creative time and protect it. You probably have a certain time of day when you’re most productive. If possible, tell your boss and colleagues you’re going to set aside those hours for focused work, and you’ll get to your other work outside that time. “I’m not particularly effective from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.,” Michalska said. “So, I just schedule all my emails at that time, when I don’t have to think that much.”