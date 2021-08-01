Frank Buck, a productivity expert and the author of “Get Organized! Time Management for School Leaders,” appreciates that the Pomodoro Technique helps train your brain to focus on one task at a time, and that it can improve your estimation of how long tasks take. (“We’re generally poor at estimating this,” he notes.) But it “imposes artificial time pressure,” he said, especially given that some tasks require more than 25 minutes. You can return to it after a break, of course, but is it really necessary to ruin your flow if you’re in a good rhythm? Plus, it doesn’t account for the interruptions many of us face, both at home and in the office. This technique is sometimes a better choice for those who work in isolation, he said.