How close you consider certain friends also affects how often they should be factored into your routine. Robin Dunbar, a British evolutionary psychologist and emeritus professor at the University of Oxford, famously posited that humans can maintain 150 relationships at one time, and that these connections are organized into levels of intimacy: Your innermost circle consists of five best friends, followed by a level of 15 very good friends and a third layer of 50 casual friends. To maintain your relationships with your most intimate five friends, Dunbar says, you should see them at least once a week. “The next layer out, which is your 15-layer of good friends,” he adds, “you only see about once a month on average, or at least that’s the minimum, to keep them in that circle. The layer out beyond that, after 50, which I always think of as your yard barbecue friends . . . they only need to be seen once every six months.”