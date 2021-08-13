How fast your heart rate starts to climb while you are exercising and how long it takes to return to baseline once you are at rest also can be signs of physical fitness, Cantillon said. People who are very fit will have heart rates that accelerate more slowly, whereas sedentary individuals may see their heart rates go up faster and feel out of breath even with lower levels of exertion. Additionally, if you’re less fit, it may take longer for your heart to slow down after exercise, Cantillon said.