The ability of retinoids to vanquish acne and wrinkles, however, has been accompanied by their reputation for painful side effects such as peeling, flaking, redness, sun sensitivity, irritation and, for some skin types, hyperpigmentation. Evan Rieder, a New York-based dermatologist and psychiatrist at NYU Langone, sees the education around retinoids to be as vital as the products themselves. “I have a picture from my sophomore dance in high school where my skin is literally falling off my face from using too much Retin-A to treat my acne” because he wasn’t given the right information, he said. “So, part of this is the fault of dermatologists. We need to give people the right information about how to safely and tolerably introduce a retinoid.” That means knowing what strength retinoid to start with and how often to apply.