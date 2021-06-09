Prune your schedule. We’re more likely to feel vengeful when we don’t see the value in our daily time commitments, said Christine Li, a clinical psychologist and anti-procrastination coach in New York. “Don’t waste your time in useless meetings or with obligations that you really don’t care for,” she said. “Start cutting out things that don’t make you happy or satisfied or content, and then maybe you won’t feel like you want to take revenge” at the end of the day.