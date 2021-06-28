Wang is blunt about the dangers of trying to jump back into a pre-pandemic fitness routine. “It takes weeks and months to build up strength, and if you’re inactive for even just a week or two you lose all that strength and have to build it slowly back up again, so you’re not going to do what you were able to do a year ago or six months ago before the gyms closed.” Ignoring that reality, he said, is “the perfect setup to develop injuries, including rhabdo.”