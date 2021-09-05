Ocular rosacea, which can affect up to 50 percent of people with rosacea is easily treatable with an oral antibiotic, according to Hilary E. Baldwin, a dermatologist in Brooklyn, N.Y., and Morristown, N.J., and clinical associate professor at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. While usually mild, if left untreated, ocular rosacea can lead to abrasions of the cornea and potentially even a decrease in visual acuity in more serious cases, though this is rare, Baldwin said. “It can go all the way from feeling like you have dust in your eyes, some grittiness, some burning, maybe some tearing of the eyes all the way up to really significant issues.” In addition to an antibiotic, using a gentle, fragrance-free eye cream on the lids for inflammation caused by ocular rosacea (such as Toleriane Ultra Eye Cream by La Roche-Posay) can help.