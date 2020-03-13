Q: How do you apply your concept of wellness to your job?

A: So much of my day is interacting with students and being a model for how to take care of yourself. We work a lot on their social-emotional skills and developing their ability to handle strong emotions. I try to live in a way so I’m my best in front of my students in terms of teaching, and then outside of that, I’m trying to live with integrity and be able to stand by the choices that I make.

AD

AD

Q: Kindergartners have big emotions. How do you deal with that?

A: I always try to keep in mind that I’m the adult in the room. I’m in control of my emotions and how I respond to students. I can’t control how a student responds, but I can respond in a way that’s going to make them feel valued and like they belong, so when they do make mistakes or need to calm down, they still feel loved and welcome. I view my role as a coach; I’m coaching them through how to manage when they’re angry or upset in a way that’s appropriate and productive. We also talk about mistakes and how they help us learn.

Q: What's your school-day routine?

A: I wake up around 4:30 or 5 a.m. and go for a run around my neighborhood for about 30 minutes or an hour. I get ready for school and look through the day’s lesson plans. I get to school a little before 7 a.m., about 30 or 40 minutes before the school day starts, so I can set up my classroom. The kids come around 7:45 a.m., and a lot of them will eat the breakfast that we provide here. I bring a little container of cereal or a sandwich on an English muffin to eat alongside them. Then we’re in the classroom pretty much all day. The kids go outside for recess every morning, and I love to run around with them and play tag or basketball and watch them do the monkey bars. During their nap, I eat my lunch or do prep work or meetings. The kids are picked up by 4:15 p.m. Some days, I volunteer with the school’s soccer and basketball clubs. I played sports growing up, and this is a way to see the kids outside of the school day and start them on a journey of working on a team and modeling a healthy, active lifestyle. Other days, I have meetings after school and prep work, and then I usually go to a fitness class around 6 or 7 p.m. with some colleagues and friends. I try to go twice during the week and twice on weekends, and I take a variety of classes, such as barre and spin. I eat dinner and get home and watch some TV or read.

AD

AD

Q: What do you like to eat?

A: For lunches, it’s some sort of grain with vegetables and a protein, such as chicken or tofu. For dinners, I usually make a salad with a bunch of add-ins, such as roasted vegetables, fish, eggs or cheeses. About twice a month, I make pasta from scratch. I started when I moved to Washington because I find it very calming. I usually make spaghetti or fettuccine, but I play around with the sauce. I don’t really snack, but on the way to my fitness class, I’ll have a peanut butter and jelly sandwich or a granola bar.

Q: What do you do to unwind?

A: I love watching professional basketball, and I’m always rooting for the Washington Wizards, so if there’s a good game on, I’ll watch. I wanted to be more intentional about reading outside of prep, so I spend about an hour reading three different things: a scholarly article or professional text related to teaching; articles in the paper that aren’t daily news; and fun reading, such as a good book. I found myself falling into a place where I was only reading for school, and I was banking reading for school breaks. I wanted to do it more throughout the year. I want to keep being a student myself.

AD

AD

Q: Why is that important to you?

A: I want to be doing this for a long time, so every year, I think of things I want to work on to be a better teacher. I want to model curiosity for my students. I expect them to go home and do their homework and practice, and I hold myself to that same expectation.

Q: How do you deal with the physical challenges of being a kindergarten teacher?

A: I spend my day on chairs designed for 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Stretching is an important part of making sure my back doesn’t hurt, especially from running. At school, we do a lot of movement breaks throughout the day; as a class, we’ll do a yoga video together or a stretching routine. I use a foam roller closer to bed to relax my muscles. I feel like I feed off my kids’ energy throughout the day; with this age group, you’re doing something different every 10 minutes, so you’re moving the whole day. I’m able to reset myself and get my energy up in the middle of the day during breaks.

AD

AD

Q: How do you talk to your students about current events, some of which can be quite stressful?

A: It’s not necessarily my place to say, “Here’s everything you need to know about this,” but we’re there to hear them and clarify or have a conversation with the parents and open up communication. Rather than explaining things to them, I see my role more as listening to their concerns and responding to them and making sure they feel valued.

Q: How do you avoid getting sick? Has your routine changed at all because of the coronavirus?

A: We’re always wiping down our classroom and always making sure our students are using soap and hand sanitizer. [A school spokesperson said that teachers are also being trained on distance-learning procedures and that schools are being cleaned nightly.] I think in the first year of teaching you’re trying to figure out how best to take care of yourself, and you’re maybe putting in more hours, so I think people get sick a lot more. I haven’t missed a day in the past two years. Having a set exercise routine and prepping healthy meals helps me make sure I’m getting everything I need.

AD

AD

I can be pretty responsive to my needs because I have those consistent routines; I’ve already set up all my routines during the day to make sure my work is done, so if I need to leave right after school or if I know something is going around, I can get more rest. And every month we have a health and wellness day; it’s a half-day for students, and the teachers use the second half to do what they have to do, such as make a doctor’s appointment or get some extra rest. It’s nice to have time built in to take care of yourself.

Q: Teacher burnout is common. What are you doing to prevent that?

A: Any kind of caring profession is tricky, because there’s so much emotional investment. Being more familiar with the content helps me streamline some of my [teaching] systems, so I’m not reinventing the wheel every day, which I did feel like I was when I switched to a new grade level. I also try to check in with why I’m in this job in the first place. When there is a long or frustrating day, I try to think about the big picture. Keeping the students at the center of it is useful. I genuinely believe my students deserve the very best, so I need to be my best for them.

AD

AD

Q: How do you deal with tough days?

A: This isn’t a job where you can leave everything at the office, because things do weigh on your mind. To make this a sustainable job, it’s important to have outlets. I can go to my colleagues, and they’re there to listen and help out. Exercising consistently also really does help. I enjoy seeing my progress in those classes over time, and I can process something and think it through or set it aside and return to it.

Q: How do you treat yourself?

A: I eat out a lot around Washington. I love going to the movies, and I try to see all the movies during awards season. I have family and friends in different places, so I try to plan trips so there’s always something to look forward to over breaks.