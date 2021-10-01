Nowadays, as its critics note, many of the practices and products touted as “self-care” by the wellness industry have little relation to the radical approaches to wellness that Peña, Picot and Scott describe. But with research showing that people worldwide are feeling unprecedented levels of anxiety and depression, it’s hardly surprising that the consulting firm McKinsey estimates that the $1.5 trillion wellness market will grow 5 to 10 percent annually by selling us products and services aimed at helping us look and feel better.