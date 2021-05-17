Create a good-news group. We are inundated with news and notifications. That can induce anxiety, because we don’t know what type of information a text, call or email might deliver. Thelemaque suggested creating a dedicated text or email thread. “I have one chat [thread] that’s only positive things that bring joy or are funny,” she said. “It’s nice to know you can turn to a place and have something good.” It can also boost morale for those in the group. “If somebody else you know or a group you associate with is doing well, their success can sometimes feel like your own,” Thelemaque said. And you have the option to not read it if you don’t have the emotional capacity to engage.