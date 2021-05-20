According to Phillips, the “first-line treatment” is habit-reversal training, which is a behavioral approach that includes self-monitoring and awareness practices. You start by becoming more aware of when you pick and what your triggers are, then you develop behaviors, known as “competing responses,” that keep you from picking until you feel the urge subside, she said. Some examples include sitting on your hands, clenching your hands into fists or playing with fidget toys. “Basically doing something else with your hands,” she said.