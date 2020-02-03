I empathize: As a tennis player, I ride my own climactic roller coaster. My outdoor record in winter is outstanding, at least compared with my annual August losing streak. I talked with experts to understand why these fluctuations occur and what can be done about them.

Everyone has a season

We hominids have a proud history of protecting ourselves from the elements; anthropologists believe the oldest known building may be a windbreak found in Tanzania. Back then, we braved extreme weather for necessity, to hunt for survival. Now, we often do it for fitness and sport.

But our athletic performance suffers as conditions diverge from our happy place: about 60 degrees with low humidity. As the chill creeps in, blood flow to muscles decreases, causing weaker contractions — a 4.2 percent decline in muscle power for every 1.8 degrees lost in body warmth, according to a 2016 paper published in the journal Comprehensive Physiology; in freezing weather, aerobic performance can dip 5 percent. Intense heat is even tougher on us; most people’s brains seem hardwired to shut down physical activity as their cores near 104 degrees.

We’re all affected, but certain attributes can increase or decrease susceptibility to the elements. In the summer, for example, my above-average resting core temperature can make a tennis court feel like a magma flow. I seem to sweat more profusely than other people. And with my compact build, I have less skin surface area to shed heat. “What likely makes you feel better [in the winter] is just that you’re not warming up as rapidly,” explained Ira Jacobs, professor of exercise physiology at the University of Toronto.

On the other hand, there’s Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre, who flourished in the cold like a penguin — if penguins came from Mississippi. NFL coaches might say it’s Favre’s hands that gave him an edge over other quarterbacks. They’re large for his frame, letting him grip the ball better in icy conditions.

Biology is not destiny, however. Both pro and amateur athletes of all shapes and sizes can excel in less-than-ideal weather with the right strategies, and perhaps a plane ticket. Keep in mind, however, that you should always consult with your doctor before pushing yourself at either end of the weather spectrum.

Giving it a go in the cold

While the importance of consuming fluids in the heat should be obvious, winter hydration is also essential. “If I had to list the single biggest factor associated with performance failure in a cold environment, it’s [de]hydration,” said Dan Benardot, an Emory professor of kinesiology and former nutritionist for the Atlanta Falcons. A 2 percent decline in body weight related to water loss can hurt performance, but active people can shed far more than this in frosty conditions, he said. This is partly because when we’re cold, our cores accumulate blood, convincing the body that it’s hydrated even when it’s not. Our perception of thirst drops as much as 40 percent.

“If you wait until you’re thirsty to drink, you’re too gone,” said Wesley Korir of Kenya, winner of the 2012 Boston Marathon — one of the warmest in history. “I’m a warm-weather athlete. Cold is not my thing. My body just shuts off.” Nevertheless, staying hydrated with electrolytes helped him clock a personal record at a chilly Chicago Marathon. “I have trained my mind to think, ‘Okay, I’m not thirsty, but I have to drink every five kilometers.’ ”

His smart routines extend to the right clothing (Korir has disciplined himself to wear his hat even after he heats up) and training site (in Canada, his wife’s home country). More research is needed on the benefits of acclimating to the cold, though repeated exposure does appear to improve some physiological responses, and NFL teams have long practiced outside their cozy facilities so players can adjust to freezing weather, said Brent Salazar, former conditioning coach of the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings. “You don’t want to feel that way for the first time on Sunday.”

Adjusting to heat

But what about the Super Bowl in Miami this past Sunday? The gap leading up to it — two weeks — might have been just long enough for the Chiefs to transition from playing their previous game in a wind chill of 5 degrees. According to physiology professor Michael Tipton, athletes who train in sweltering conditions for around 10 days, 100 minutes per day, see multiple warm-weather benefits, such as improved aerobics. A meta-analysis found that they have 29 percent more sweat output while losing less sodium.

“Acclimatization status is one of the big variables between people, particularly in the heat,” said Tipton, who leads the Extreme Environments Laboratory at the University of Portsmouth in England. Not everyone can fly to a competition site 10 days early, however.

Another possible approach to improve performance in warm weather is the sauna. Thirty-minute sessions for about six days straight can induce adaptation. A 2018 study shows a third option: Field hockey players who did hot yoga increased their blood plasma volume by 5 percent, translating to slightly faster speeds.

Salazar, now director of performance for the U.S. Tennis Association, pointed out that not all simulations are helpful. For example, training at the USTA’s headquarters in swampy Orlando would not prepare players for the dangerous dry heat that often affects the Australian Open, which ended this past weekend. That’s why he asks players to arrive in Australia six days early.

Putting the brain to work

Your mental outlook is as important a forecast as that of the weather, hot or cold. “It comes down to confidence in your abilities,” Salazar said. In fact, the USTA and NFL teams are often reluctant to analyze negative effects of weather. “If you bring it up too much, it starts getting in players’ heads.”

Research demonstrates that the reverse can also be true. In 2017, Stephen Cheung, a kinesiology professor at Brock University, found motivational self-talk was a major plus for performance in 95-degree heat. When experienced cyclists spent two weeks learning to substitute negative thoughts such as, “It’s so hot in here,” with upbeat messages such as, “You’re doing well,” their endurance increased 27 percent compared with previous workouts.

“It’s a self-fulfilling prophecy,” said Nicole Detling, mental performance coach for Team USA at the 2010 and 2014 Olympics. “You really can convince yourself that you’re better in certain circumstances. And over time, your body does respond.” Detling recommends mentally rehearsing resilience — both to adverse conditions and one’s own anxiety.

It has worked for Korir. “When I visualize, I think, ‘Wesley, you were able to run in Canada with that freezing weather. This is nothing.’ I’ve learned to always react positive. Whenever it’s cold out, I tell my coach, ‘It’s the best day ever. Let’s go get it.’ ”

That swagger has helped Korir win more than races: He secured a seat in Kenya’s parliament in 2013. In politics, “Sometimes the people don’t see the positive of what you do. So you change your attitude and say, ‘I’m still going to do my best.’ Same with the weather. You can change how you react.”

Back in 2016, Roman-Duval, an associate astronomer at the Space Telescope Science Institute who has three children, tried both mental and physical approaches in preparing for that hot Los Angeles marathon. She trained for months, acclimated by running in her heated gym wrapped in tights and long sleeves, and visualized competing in the Los Angeles warmth. She imagined the mental alarm bells telling her to stop — and pictured herself overcoming them. “Doing the work gives you confidence you can do this.”

