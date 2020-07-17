Navigating the gym environment amid the novel coronavirus pandemic would make anyone sweat as facilities across the country closed, reopened under a patchwork of different regulations, and in some states, are now closing again in response to rising case numbers. Saskia Popescu, an infection prevention epidemiologist, calls the gym a “high-risk environment.”

Let’s look at some of the concerns trainers are raising, how gyms are responding and what gym-goers can learn from these disputes.

What precautions are fitness professionals asking for?

Most fitness professionals we spoke with said their primary concern is becoming infected with the coronavirus and potentially exposing vulnerable people in their lives, including family and clientele. Their requests have mostly centered around notification, mask policies and cleaning.

Some instructors are requesting that facilities be completely transparent when employees or members test positive for the coronavirus. This was among the requests made in an email to management, as well as in an Instagram post, by a group of anonymous gym employees calling themselves “Solidcore United.” The members of the group, then numbering 32, said they are employees at the boutique fitness studio, which has more than 50 locations nationwide.

Lauren, a former Atlanta Solidcore coach who spoke on the condition that only her first name be used to protect her privacy, said her gym had “no plan” when a member recently tested positive for the virus. She said management informed some clients who had taken classes with that member but told the coaching staff only that an unspecified member had tested positive. After another coach learned the member’s identity and told Lauren, she realized she had been exposed. Because she has an immunocompromised relative, she decided to self-quarantine for 14 days, per her doctor’s recommendation.

Masks are another issue. Solidcore United asked that all members and staff be required to wear them at all times, because instructors couldn’t consistently maintain six feet of distance from members because of space constraints, according to Emily Collinson, a former D.C. coach. Other fitness professionals want facilities to enforce government-mandated mask requirements.

Professionals at other facilities also say they want to see more masks at their gyms. Joey Thurman, a personal trainer in Chicago, where masks are required at all times, reported “a total disregard for PPE” at the local gym where he trained clients.

Regarding environmental concerns, Solidcore United asked management to install filtration systems; according to Collinson, “the [Solidcore] studios are really small,” and many lack doors or windows that can be cracked open. The group also asked studios to increase the frequency of professional cleaning from two to three times per week to daily, and it requested all studios be stocked with EPA-approved disinfectant wipes and spray.

At other gym chains, some instructors’ requests go beyond safety measures. Monica Davis, formerly a group fitness instructor at Equinox in Los Angeles, said she was uncomfortable with the prospect of returning to a high-risk environment and felt entitled to hazard pay.

How are gyms responding?

After drafting an email signed by the 32 anonymous employees known as Solidcore United advocating for increased precautions, Collinson said she was fired. In an email that Collinson shared with The Washington Post, a manager stated her termination was “due to the unprofessional nature” of messages to other employees “that made them feel uncomfortable.” Collinson said she contacted colleagues, but she was “sending out what I hope were perceived as loving messages.”

Lauren said she was fired after informing management that she couldn’t find coverage for the classes she would miss while quarantining and asking them what she should say to members who asked her for information. She said her manager told her over the phone that she was “raising too many red flags.”

When asked about Collinson’s and Lauren’s situations, Jenny Kay, a Solidcore representative, emailed a quote from Chief Operating Officer Bryan Myers stating that the company “does not publicly comment on personnel matters.”

According to Myers, anyone who took a class with the coronavirus-positive Atlanta client during the 14 days before the discovery that the person was infected was notified of potential exposure. He said any coaches who believed they had been exposed were not expected to coach “during any required quarantine period (or until they have a negative test) and/or any period in which a coach may not feel comfortable being back in the studio.”

Regarding the cleaning and notification requests from Solidcore United, Myers referred to Solidcore’s website, which states that local government contact tracers are responsible for notifying individuals who had high-risk contact with infected people and that, in addition to professional cleaning two to three times per week, members clean their equipment before and after class.

He also said that in response to employee and client feedback, Solidcore is upgrading air-filtration systems and offering mask-only classes in cities where masks are not government-mandated

Davis, the former Equinox instructor, said that after she found out she would be receiving a pay cut, Equinox management arranged a Zoom call to discuss her request for hazard pay. She characterized the response from management as “all of group fitness is being affected” and “we’re all feeling the ramifications.” She said she was terminated after speaking with BuzzFeed for making disparaging comments about the company.

Regarding Davis’s termination, Equinox’s spokesperson stated in an email: “As a policy, we do not comment on confidential personnel matters.” The spokesperson also said the company has worked with medical experts to create comprehensive health, safety and cleanliness policies known as the Equinox Standard. “We’ll continue to consult with our team of medical experts to adapt and evaluate existing and new protocols on an ongoing basis and encourage our teams to communicate whenever they have any concerns,” the email said.

Thurman, the Chicago trainer, said his facility did not take any action on his concerns.

What are the regulations regarding these issues?

It certainly seems like things would be easier if there were national coronavirus-related safety standards for gyms; however, that’s not the case. According to Sami Smith, a spokesperson for the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association, state guidelines vary according to the severity of the outbreak in the area. Meanwhile, in states such as California and Illinois, regulations can even vary between counties.

Popescu, the epidemiologist, said state and local health departments generally “don’t waver that much” from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines. But some of the steps these trainers would like to see instituted go beyond CDC requirements.

For example, although an instructor might think the gym has a social responsibility to notify the entire community about a member or employee with the coronavirus, the CDC does not require such action. According to Popescu, the CDC classifies exposure as being within six feet of an infected person for 15 minutes. If a member exposed an instructor and you took a class with that instructor after the infected person left, by the CDC’s definition, you were not exposed. Is the gym obligated to tell you that the member tested positive? Not necessarily. Because you weren’t exposed, it’s “a gray area,” Popescu said.

Another gray area: masks. The CDC’s mask guidelines state: “Wearing cloth face coverings is most important when physical distancing is difficult and when exercise type and intensity allows.”

Although the CDC said facilities should “ensure equipment is clean and disinfected,” the guidelines do not specify a recommended deep-clean frequency. The CDC does require cleaning products from the Environmental Protection Agency’s List N and recommends cleaning equipment between classes, Popescu said. Additionally, if members are responsible for cleaning, they must adhere to the manufacturer’s “wet time,” the minimum time the surface must remain wet, Popescu said. If a cleaning product’s wet time is 30 seconds and the surface dries in less than 30 seconds, it isn’t effective.

How can I gauge what's going on at my gym?

If you are a concerned gym-goer, Popescu recommends looking at your state or local government’s guidelines and comparing them with your gym’s policies to see whether your facility is in compliance.

If you are wondering how the staff is feeling about the gym’s policies, Lauren suggests simply asking. “Most coaches will be very honest with their clients if they have a good relationship with them,” she said, adding: “I know a lot of the area coaches are very upfront with the clients.”

However, it may not be that straightforward. A New York City Equinox trainer who spoke on the condition of anonymity to protect his privacy said employees may be reluctant to share details with members. “It really creates a pretty divisive environment, if you just hear all the behind-the-scenes sniping. That paints a very disorganized picture, which may not always be accurate.”

A better question might be: Do you feel safe? Thurman suggests paying attention to your gym’s policies and, more importantly, its actions. “Look at their Instagram. Are they posting workouts” so you can see how they’re conducting classes now? If not, he recommends visiting at a slow time. “If they aren’t following precautions when it’s quiet, you know they’re not going to when it’s busy.”

If you’re uncomfortable with your gym’s cleanliness or enforcement of mask and social distancing guidelines, or if you are concerned about your trainers’ safety, Davis implores you to speak up. Although management might overlook instructors’ concerns, she said, clients have more leverage. “Members are the ones who pay monthly fees.”