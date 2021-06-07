Anna Chien, a Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine dermatologist, wrote a study published May 13 in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology that links a greater risk for damage from the sun to a drug — hydrochlorothiazide — used by at least 40 million Americans to control blood pressure. Non-Hispanic Black people, especially women, are most likely to be affected, Chien found. “Given that the medicine does cause sensitivity, they are more prone to develop skin cancer. Knowing that, it’s more important that they protect from the sun,” she said.