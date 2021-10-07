One of the simplest reasons is that the mucous membranes of your nose and throat are irritated, said Timothy Miller, a sports medicine physician and orthopedic surgeon at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. This irritation can come from being sick and blowing your nose frequently or from working out at higher altitudes or in environments with dry or cold air. When exercising, the effort exerted on top of the existing irritation might cause the mucous membranes to “bleed just ever so slightly,” Miller said.