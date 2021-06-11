“This new data coming out of CDC speaks to the fact that not only do we need to be addressing the physical health impacts of COVID-19, but we must also be addressing mental and emotional impacts this pandemic is having, especially on our young people (12-17),” Colleen Carr, director of the National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention, said in an emailed statement. “While provisional data shows that suicide deaths in 2020 decreased, we know that factors brought on by the pandemic, such as loneliness and isolation, are negatively impacting Americans across the country. It’s time we make suicide prevention a national priority and take the necessary actions needed to address this leading public health issue.”