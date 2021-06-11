However, the report’s authors emphasized that their findings do not mean suicide deaths among adolescents have increased.
Although the pandemic’s effect on mental health has been well-documented, the authors noted that their findings appear to provide new insights into the psychological toll younger Americans are experiencing.
“The findings from this study suggest more severe distress among young females than has been identified in previous reports during the pandemic, reinforcing the need for increased attention to, and prevention for, this population,” the authors wrote.
Mental health experts agreed.
“This new data coming out of CDC speaks to the fact that not only do we need to be addressing the physical health impacts of COVID-19, but we must also be addressing mental and emotional impacts this pandemic is having, especially on our young people (12-17),” Colleen Carr, director of the National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention, said in an emailed statement. “While provisional data shows that suicide deaths in 2020 decreased, we know that factors brought on by the pandemic, such as loneliness and isolation, are negatively impacting Americans across the country. It’s time we make suicide prevention a national priority and take the necessary actions needed to address this leading public health issue.”
But while the data is alarming, experts noted that it is subject to a number of limitations, making it difficult to draw firm conclusions about the findings and what they may mean.
Chris Maxwell, director of public relations and media with the American Association of Suicidology, noted that the report doesn’t break down the numbers by race, geography or whether the young people identify as LGBTQ+, which would help indicate which adolescents are especially hurting or at risk. “But clearly we need to be having those conversations with kids and parents and the wider community,” he said. “As kids are returning to school and their lives, we need to communicate the importance of being easy on ourselves, and to ease back into things.”
If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). You can also text a crisis counselor by messaging the Crisis Text Line at 741741.
William Wan contributed to this report.