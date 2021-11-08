“Anything that moralizes weight or food behaviors or body shape or size has a way of causing harm,” Kneeland says. Family members might mention their own choices, such as, “I’m being good, so I’m skipping the pie.” But that sends a powerful message: “Morality is attached to body shape, size, and food and eating behaviors.” If your mom thinks she’s “good” for avoiding dessert, Kneeland says, it’s only natural that you would ask yourself whether you’re “bad” for enjoying your meal, including all the sides and sweets, without worrying about it. And talking about food and weight in terms of “good” and “bad” — even if it’s just your own — tells people in larger bodies, “I don’t want to look like you.”