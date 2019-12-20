2. Why icing a sprain doesn't help, and could slow recovery

Andrew P. Han’s story was a real myth-buster for those of us who have had Rest, Ice, Compression, Elevation drilled into our brains. Another popular 2019 story that debunked widespread assumptions: The 10,000-step goal isn’t based on science, but it’s still a decent idea.

3. How an anti-inflammatory diet can help tame an autoimmune condition

This story from a nutrition educator describes how avoiding sugars, carbs and processed foods helped her husband bring his autoimmune condition under control. We have a story coming up in January that will address whether exercise, too, might curb chronic inflammation.

4. This anxiety-inducing fitness test purports to tell you how long you'll live. We investigated.

After coming across a video about the sit-stand test and panicking because I could not rise to my feet from the ground without putting my hand down, I asked a reporter to look into it and several colleagues to try it on camera. We filmed a video narrated by Book World editor and yoga teacher Stephanie Merry — perhaps the most fun story of the year.

5. The sugar in fruit doesn't make it bad for you, despite some trendy diet claims

This story grew out of a dietitian’s alarm that her clients were avoiding fruit because of low-carb and keto diet proponents who claim the majority of fruits are no-nos. It contained one of my favorite anecdotes of the year (condensed here): “One of my patients wouldn’t eat any fruit other than blueberries because she had bought into the myth that blueberries are the only ‘safe’ fruit to eat. Here’s the kicker: She didn’t even like blueberries.”

6. Don't throw away your vitamin D supplements yet

Readers seem really interested in supplements. Plus, two medical studies published this year took some of the shine off the sunshine vitamin, which made us wonder whether we should pitch our bottles of D. But vitamin D is surprisingly complicated, and you should read this before making any changes in your supplement regimen.

7. Jade rollers: Wrinkle-fighting wonder cure or pointless (yet pretty) sham?

Great headline from Stephanie Merry of sit-stand fame (above). If you don’t know what a jade roller is, well, this story shows you don’t really need to.

8. Morning or night? With food or without? Answers to your questions about taking supplements.

As noted above, readers are quite interested in nutritional supplements, even though it’s not clear such supplements are necessary for the general population. Other stories related to supplements that you might have missed: Buying vitamin patches to lose weight? Experts say you’re probably wasting your money. and Do NAD-boosting supplements fight aging? Not according to current research.

9. From feta to American slices, a ranking of cheeses by healthfulness

Readers want to continue eating cheese in a healthful way. This story gives a lot of helpful context, but it also makes it clear that making cheese part of a nutritious diet means consuming small portions. If you need some moral support in reducing your consumption of dairy — or beef or chicken — the Reducetarians are there for you.

10. Essential oils are potent, risky and promising. Here's what you need to know.

When we were preparing our self-care holiday gift guide, we saw that essential oils and related products have soared in popularity (we even tested and recommended a diffuser). Before you use any presents you may have received, however, give this article a read.

11. There's no such thing as 'bad food.' Four terms that make dietitians cringe.

Most “top stories” lists end at 10, but I’m including this because I think it’s really important at this time of year to remember that foods are not naughty or nice.

