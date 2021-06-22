So what do you do with your arms during all this? At first, many students adopt the slightly awkward T-rex pose, Horton said: They “hold their arms in towards their trunk, and they’ve got the little draping hands in front,” just like the classic dinosaur stance. Once her students become more advanced, she coaches them to hold their arms above their head or to do aerobic-style movements. Some people even do bicep curls while they’re spinning.