The face mask is the defining item of 2020. Early in the pandemic, when there was a shortage of N95 and surgical masks, articles about how to create homemade cloth masks, how to care for masks, including N95 masks that had to be reused, and whether it was advisable to use gaiters as masks were highly read and debated. We collected the best and most recent advice in an FAQ in late September, which is being kept updated. The article about how to treat maskne is also still relevant.

The global pandemic and the conditions it created has had almost as much of an impact on our mental health as on our physical health. Readers sought out stories to help them deal with anxiety (linked above), “toxic positivity,” seasonal depression, and the pressure to be productive. They also welcomed tips for building emotional resilience.

Whether to disinfect surfaces — and how to do so and how often — was a huge topic of conversation in the early months of the pandemic. But there’s no need to continue to quarantine mail or wipe down every item that enters the house, experts say. Research has shown that the risk of transmission from surfaces and objects is low, and that it’s best to focus on hand-washing, mask-wearing and social distancing.

Deciding whether a cough or sneeze was a sign of the flu, covid-19 or allergies was at the top of readers’ minds this year. Early in the pandemic, our story about the difference between symptoms of the coronavirus and those of spring allergies (above), was highly read. More recent advice that covers the flu, can be found here.

Some research suggests that covid patients can reduce the possibility that they will spread the disease by using oral antiseptic rinses. Experts greeted the results with “cautious optimism,” but noted that the lab studies might not be replicated in real-world situations and that no one should be abandoning masks or using mouthwash to excess.

Readers remained concerned about other aspects of their health and wondered what science says about the ability of high intensity interval training to burn excess belly fat, which is the kind of fat that can increase your risk for conditions such as diabetes and heart disease.

This story about regaining the loss of muscle that comes with aging also was welcomed by readers, many of whom gave their own recommendations in the comments.

Many food products and supplements claim to boost your immune system, which can be tempting to customers in fear of contracting a serious illness such as covid-19. But “boosting” your immune system isn’t really possible; your goal should be a normally functioning immune system that can effectively fight infection, not an overactive one, which could lead to an autoimmune disorder.

After contracting the coronavirus, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie said he checked himself into a hospital. Many readers were curious about whether folks can actually do that. (Short answer: no.)

Exercise may have fallen by the wayside as Netflix binges and stress baking emerged as popular activities (and coping mechanisms) during the pandemic. But many readers know that staying active is important to keep immune systems in top shape and provides positive physical and mental health benefits, so they turned to this article for advice.

Early in the pandemic, we were washing our hands so often that they were chapping although it was springtime. Now, with winter here, it’s a good time to revisit this article about why keeping your hands moisturized is important as well.

Readers were interested in guidance about which appointments can be accommodated with telemedicine. Experts really wanted to get across the message that some appointments, such as cancer screening, blood tests, physical therapy appointments and dental checkups, should not be delayed too long. And don’t hesitate to go to an emergency room or urgent care clinic.