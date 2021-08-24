If a bat finds its way into your living area, “the first thing that people should think about is the possibility of having a colony,” said Dana Limpert, the eastern regional ecologist for the Wildlife and Heritage Service with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. In some areas where bats’ preferred natural habitats — hollow cavities of dead and dying trees known as snags, for one — have become scarce, the animals have adapted to man-made structures, Limpert said. “Unfortunately, attics look like a big hollow tree to them.”