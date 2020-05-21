On May 8, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) reported a 40 percent drop in pork production capacity and a 25 percent drop in beef production capacity. It said at least 10,000 workers at meat-processing plants had been infected or exposed to the coronavirus, and at least 30 had died. Millions of animals have been euthanized because of the bottleneck in processing.

Whether you’re having trouble sourcing or paying for meat, or you’ve been thinking about exploring a more plant-based diet, now is a good time to pivot to some meatless meals or try out strategies for stretching out the meat you do buy. Here’s some information about beans, soy and mock meats to keep in mind. Check out the links for recipe ideas.

Beans

Although beef, chicken and pork provide protein, iron and zinc, these nutrients can be found in a wide variety of other foods, such as low-cost legumes like beans, lentils and soy. These environmentally sustainable options are also rich in fiber, which many Americans fall short of. (There’s no fiber in meat.) Studies show that people who eat more beans and soy may have a lower risk of heart disease than people who consume fewer legumes.

According to the U.S. Dry Beans Council, the most popular beans among Americans are pinto, navy, great northern, red kidney and black beans. I add garbanzo beans (chickpeas) to my list, too. All of these varieties have about 11 to 14 grams of protein per 6-ounce serving (cooked) and can be purchased canned or dry depending on your budget and cooking skills.

Canned beans cost about 9 cents per ounce and can be used right out of the can — no cooking skills required! Dry beans, which are less expensive at about 7 cents per ounce, require more finessing. They need to be soaked and boiled before eating (see instructions here), which can take a few hours. Once cooked, beans can then be used in soups, dips (such as hummus or spicy black bean dip), atop salads, in burger patties, as a filling for burritos and stuffed peppers, in curries or mixed with pasta, quinoa or rice.

If you are new to cooking legumes from scratch, start with dry lentils. They don’t require soaking and are faster to cook than dry beans. Split red lentils have 13 grams of protein per 6-ounce serving (cooked) and cook to an oatmeal-like consistency in about 15 minutes. They are ideal for lentil soup, stew or curry.

Green, brown or black lentils have 14 grams of protein per 6 ounces (cooked) and can be prepared in 20 to 30 minutes. Unlike split red lentils, they hold their disc shape when cooked, so don’t use them when recipes specifically call for red lentils. These varieties are great for salads, pasta dishes, curries and tacos, or they can be roasted for maximum crunch.

No article that includes beans is complete without mentioning the bothersome gas and bloating that may accompany bean-based meals. This unpleasant side effect is caused by beans naturally fermenting in the gut, which is a good thing! It feeds the growth of probiotics, which aid digestion and enhance immunity. But yep, it can be uncomfortable and embarrassing.

If you are new to beans, start by adding a just few tablespoons to meals, and work up to eating larger amounts. Your digestive system will slowly adjust and gas will be reduced. In one small study, about half of bean-eaters reported increased gas when eating pinto beans, but only 19 percent had gas with black-eyed peas — so maybe try those first. There are many cooking tips for reducing gas, such as adding fennel seeds or kombu seaweed to the cooking water, or soaking beans in baking soda. These methods have not been scientifically proven to reduce gas, but it can’t hurt to try.

Soy

Soy products are another option that people might be wary of because soy has been erroneously linked to increased cancer risk. Marji McCullough, a dietitian and the senior scientific director of epidemiology research at the American Cancer Society, says soy foods have actually been associated with reduced risk of breast and prostate cancer in recent studies. “Soy foods like tofu and edamame are an excellent source of high-quality protein and are a healthy alternative to meat,” says McCullough.

If you’re new to soy, start with tofu. When crumbled, firm tofu resembles ground meat and is great to use for chili, burgers and tacos. Cubed firm tofu can be stir-fried, but I prefer baking or pan-frying it until it’s super-crispy. Its neutral flavor is a blank canvas, so you’ll need to add sauce or spices. Firm tofu contains 28 grams of protein per 6-ounce serving, at 16 cents per ounce.

Soft or silken tofu has a consistency closer to yogurt or jelly and is perfect for dips and smoothies. It has 16 grams of protein per 6 ounces (18 cents per ounce). You can also try edamame (whole immature soybeans from the pod), which have 23 grams of protein per cup and cost 14 cents per ounce. For those who are concerned about genetically modified foods (which is too complicated a topic to cover here), you can choose non-GMO or organic soy.

Mock meats

You may also consider using mock meats, such as Beyond Burger made from pea protein or Impossible burgers, deli meats and veggie dogs made from soy. But these foods are highly processed, and McCullough says it’s better to eat whole foods such as beans and soy in their natural form. Plus, mock meats come with a steep price tag: Beyond Burgers cost about $1 per ounce — that’s more expensive than ground beef at 26 cents per ounce!

Dairy

If protein is your goal and you’re not opting for plant-based meals, try dairy products. Greek yogurt and cottage cheese are both high in protein, with 17 to 20 grams of protein in 6 ounces. They cost 11 cents per ounce.

Meat extenders

Rather than replacing meat, some people may be looking for ways to stretch a small amount of ground beef, pork or poultry to feed a large family. You can substitute a quarter, third or half of your ground meat for crumbled firm tofu, cooked lentils or mashed beans. Known as “meat extenders,” these nutritious ingredients work well when mixed with meat in chili, burgers, Shepherd’s pie, casseroles, lasagna and burritos. Beans and lentils won’t noticeably change the taste or texture of the recipe, and they keep lean meat juicy by adding moisture.

Whole grains are another popular meat extender. Add one cup of raw quick oats (13 grams of protein) or cooked quinoa (9 grams of protein) per pound of raw ground meat, then cook as usual. Some people like adding chopped raw or sautéed mushrooms, because their already meaty texture and matching umami flavor is the perfect foil for meat. Keep in mind that while these are an inexpensive meat substitute, mushrooms are not a good source of protein at just 2 grams per cup.

Want to keep your culinary color palette consistent when including extenders? Use white beans, chickpeas, oats or button mushrooms with chicken and turkey, and pair brown lentils, black beans and portobello mushrooms with red meat.

