

Kids, dressed in traditional costumes, do a folk dance at the Lithuanian Embassy. Member countries of the European Union will open the doors of their embassies Saturday for the annual E.U. Open House. KidsPost talked to several ambassadors who will be part of the event about their jobs. (YURI GRIPAS/EU/Agence-France Presse)

More than 150 embassies from foreign nations are scattered across Washington. They can be tough to get into. But on May 11, embassies from Europe will open their doors, giving the public an opportunity to listen to music, compete for prizes and sample food. (Hint: Don’t miss the Swedish candy wall!)

But haven’t you wondered what it is like to work in an embassy?

KidsPost caught up with three ambassadors making appearances at the open house. They want people to understand that while their work involves a lot of meetings, it can be very exciting.

“The job may sound very complicated or fancy, but it isn’t, in a way, because it’s all about getting to learn about a country and getting to know people,” says Swedish Ambassador Karin Olofsdotter.



Swedish Ambassador Karin Olofsdotter, center, is pictured with kids at an event. Olafsdotter is Sweden’s first female ambassador to the United States. (House of Sweden)

In 2017, Olofsdotter became the first woman to represent Sweden as ambassador to the United States. Ambassadors build relationships with not only the president — Olofsdotter has met President Trump and first lady Melania Trump twice — but also Americans across the country, including state-level politicians.

Ambassadors help their own citizens who live in America if problems arise, such as medical emergencies. But they also support citizens in happier times. Olofsdotter attended a Washington Capitals hockey game last year to cheer on Nicklas Backstrom, who’s from Sweden.

“I love my job. I would never like to have another job,” she says.



Kirsti Kauppi, ambassador of Finland, poses with a young fan of that Scandinavian nation at last year’s E.U. Open House. (Satu Jarvelainen)

But most ambassadors do not stay in their host city for long. Their governments decide when and where they have to move.

Stavros Lambrinidis left Greece in March and moved to Washington with his wife to become ambassador of the European Union. Lambrinidis likes to unwind after a busy day by riding his bike in the city.

“I was in Washington when I was younger as a young lawyer, so I know the city very well, although it has changed a lot. It is much more lively in so many ways,” he says.

Kirsti Kauppi, the ambassador of Finland to the United States, also likes the outdoors. She said she admires the nature and scenery of Washington on her hikes because it reminds her of her small hometown.

Kauppi, who became ambassador in 2015, said each day brings new experiences and challenges, but she finds that part of the job exciting.

“You are trying to look at every way you can cooperate with the country that you are posted in. If there are issues where you disagree, you try to negotiate,” she says.

All three ambassadors share the same advice for kids who might want to become a diplomat or official representative of their country: Be passionate about meeting new people, be open to speaking in public and want to make a difference.

“I think the greatest part of my job is meeting important people,” Lambrinidis said. “But important people for me is every single person who will come on May 11.”